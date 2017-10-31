Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Gets Overview Trailer - News

/ 429 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Square Enix has released an overview trailer for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is a 3v3 team based brawler featuring unique combat mechanics, character abilities and game changing summons from the legendary FINAL FANTASY series. Take a deep dive into the four different classes that best fit your battle style and learn the strategies behind the bravery combat system that will lead your team to victory.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 11 in Japan, and January 30 in North America and Europe.



