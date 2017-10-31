The Surge A Walk in the Park Expansion Announced - News

Focus Home Interactive has announced an expansion for the action RPG The Surge called A Walk in the Park.

It will launch in early December alongside the release of The Surge: Complete Edition, which will include the full game and every DLC, including A Walk in the Park.

Here’s an overview of the expansion:

The Surge has already dragged players deep into the high-tech CREO industrial complex, overrun by deadly machines, rogue AI and deranged exoskeleton workers. Now, its first major expansion A Walk in the Park gives players a breath of fresh air by taking them to an environment that’s more open and colorful, though no less deadly. CREO World is an amusement park built by CREO for its employees and their families. Forget your cravings for cotton candy though – CREO World was not spared from the disaster. The entire park is a deadly trap, where roaming rescue teams have gone insane and robotic mascots patrol freely, patiently waiting for new visitors to offer a deadly welcome. CREO World presents a wealth of fresh challenges for players. Originally built to celebrate CREO and its mission, the park is a radically different setting from the rest of the complex, full of branching paths and secrets to discover. Survive the raging mascots and explore the park’s attractions, before taking on a fearsome boss in the devastated park. Through technical and spectacular fights, you will face this new threat, cutting and equipping 16 all-new weapons, sets of armour, and implants to upgrade and further customise the way you want to play. The A Walk in the Park expansion enriches and extends the experience of the original game, offering a challenge for even the most hardcore players in a striking environment.

The Surge is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

