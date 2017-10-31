Merkava Avalanche Coming to PS4 - News

Publisher Unties and developer Winter Crown Works announced Merkava Avalanche will come to the PlayStation 4 in addition to the already announced Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

Gameplay

In Merkava Avalanche, there is no concept of HP.

Instead, there are only two ways to defeat enemy Merkavas: either by bringing them down to their knees and finishing them off once they’re defenseless, or, under certain conditions, by dealing piercing damage, instantly vanquishing them.

But doing so is by no means a matter of chance.

Whether you can pull off such a feat depends on your speed, angle, attack type, whether your target has a shield, and more.

Key Features:

High Production Values and Fluid Camera Movement

Maximum Immersion with no Unnecessary UI

A Sense of Speed and Weight

Dynamic Combat Conditions that Change Constantly

A Rich Voice Cast with Powerful Performances

Wide, Varied Battlefields

Future Planned Features:

Tactics Armies and squadrons that can think and act as a group. The ability to form columns of Merkavas for added destruction. Magical areas that can be conquered to earn buffs, armor restoration, and enhanced magic attacks. Great beings that can be summoned with large amounts of magic…

Additional Machine Types Bombardment class Merkava units Merkavas built for long range attacks, healing abilities, etc. General and Guard class units that can dispense buffs to surrounding units when assuming a formation. Customizable weapons, shields, and wheels.

Skills Passive skills and artes.



