Secret of Mana Remake Opening Movie Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 484 Views
Square Enix has released the opening movie for the upcoming remake of Secret of Mana.
View it below:
Secret of Mana will launch for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and Windows PC worldwide on February 15, 2018.
The potential of this is likely going to be limited considering most fans of this series are Nintendo gamers. It would be like making the next Call of Duty, GTA, or MGS exclusive to the 3DS... it'll have limited appeal to that audience.
Vita but no Switch? Is that really the best place to sell this right now?
They missed the mark on the artstyle here for me.
