Rocket League Launches for Switch November 14 - News

by, posted 12 hours ago

Psyonix announced Rocket League will launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 14 for $19.99.

View the Nintendo Minute video on the game:





The Nintendo Switch version has all the content, features and modes as the other versions of the game. It will also support cross-platform play with the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

