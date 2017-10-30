Super Mario Run Tops 200 Million Downloads - News

Nintendo in its six months financial results briefing for the fiscal year ending March 2018 announced Super Mario Runs has surpassed 200 million downloads.

90 percent (180 million) of the downloads have come from outside of Japan, while 10 percent (20 million) of the downloads come from Japan.





"Although we have not yet reached an acceptable profit point, we have learned a lot in terms of game development and deployment that we want to take advantage of moving forward," said Nintendo in the briefing.

Super Mario Run is available for iOS and Android.

