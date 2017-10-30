SNES Classic Tops 2 Million Units Sold - News

Nintendo in its six months financial results briefing for the fiscal year ending March 2018 announced sales for the SNES Classic have topped two million units worldwide.

The palm-sized Super Nintendo is known as the Super Nintendo Entertainment System: Super NES Classic Edition in North America, Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Famicom in Japan and the Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System in Europe and Australia.





Nintendo also plans on shipping more of the NES Classic in 2018.

