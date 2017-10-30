Shadow of the Colossus Launches for PS4 on February 6 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 458 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation Media Showcase at Paris Games Week 2017 announced Shadow of the Colossus will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 6, 2018.
View the Paris Games Week trailer below:
Shadow of the Colossus is a remake of the 2005 PlayStation 2 title of the same name.
Amazing !
OMG this is so cool and it means we won't have to wait much longer. My joy is somewhat tempered by the fact that Bloodborne 2 was not announced and I really would love for that game to exist.
Everything looks amazing except that awful logo, I can't help but hate it.
Hell....YES!!! Wow just wow this is incredible news! I'm more excited for this game than many new ones and I've beaten it multiple time. I've owned the original PS2 game day 1 as well as the PS3 HD collection day one. And once again, I will be buying the PS4 version DAY ONE! This is simply a modern masterpiece in gaming.
