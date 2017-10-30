Shadow of the Colossus Launches for PS4 on February 6 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment during the PlayStation Media Showcase at Paris Games Week 2017 announced Shadow of the Colossus will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 6, 2018.



View the Paris Games Week trailer below:

Shadow of the Colossus is a remake of the 2005 PlayStation 2 title of the same name.

