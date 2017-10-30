Detroit: Become Human Launches for PS4 in Spring 2018 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Quantic Dream announced during the PlayStation Media Showcase at Paris Games Week 2017 Detroit: Become Human will launch for the PlayStation 4 in spring 2018.

Detroit: Become Human is a neo-noir thriller.

