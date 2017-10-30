Destiny 2 Curse of Osiris Expansion Launches December 5 - News

Activision announced during the PlayStation Media Showcase at Paris Games Week 2017 the Destiny 2 expansion - Curse of Osiris - will launch on December 5 for the PlayStation 4.







Destiny 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

