inFAMOUS Dev Announces Ghost of Tsushima for PS4

Sony Interactive Entertainment and inFAMOUS developer Sucker Punch during the PlayStation Media Showcase at Paris Games Week 2017 announced Ghost of Tsushima for the PlayStation 4.

View the trailer below:

Here’s an overview of the game:

The year is 1274. Samurai warriors are the legendary defenders of Japan–until the fearsome Mongol Empire invades the island of Tsushima, wreaking havoc and conquering the local population. As one of the last surviving samurai, you rise from the ashes to fight back. But, honorable tactics won’t lead you to victory. You must move beyond your samurai traditions to forge a new way of fighting–the way of the Ghost–as you wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Japan.

