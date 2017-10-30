Nintendo Increases Switch Forecast to 14 Million Units for Current Fiscal Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 1,392 Views
The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo. The gaming giant has increased its forecast for the console from 10 million units shipped to 14 million units for the current fiscal year.
Shipments for the console reached 7.63 million units as of September 30.
Super Mario Odyssey became the biggest launch for the Switch in the UK, easily beating first week sales of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
"Dead On Arrival"
Just noticed this figure would be 40,000 more than the lifetime sales of the Wii-U in the first year of Availability. What a turn around.
14 million is from April 2017 to March 2018, withouth launch sales of 2.74 million. So, it would be 16.74 million Switch VS Wii U 13.56 million, aka 3.18 million more.
- +3
Incredible
- 0
Clearly gonna flop now. It just got lucky for the first seven months
Yeah. Everyone's riding the hype train, but when they see it has no real content sales will plummet just like the PS4.
- 0
Games like BotW at launch...smh, real gamers enjoy quality launch titles like annual sports games and knack
- +1
And i bet they will even do more than that. Switch is in beast train right now, imo i think they will ship over 15 million this FY.
14 milion in current FY, meaning that this figure excludes 2.4 milion units sold in March this year. Essentially we're talking Wii/PS4 numbers by the April 2018.
I really love the artifacts around the logo. It adds to the article.
So basically... take an Nvidia shield... give it a Nintendo logo and sprinkle some games on it.... remove all the other apps and features and yeah... sells 14m units in a year. That's insane when you think about it.
Take an average Joe gaming PC remove all the apps and the OS name it a PS4 and smack the PS logo on it. Make a few games for it and it sells over 65 million. That's also a weird model, but it works.
- +13
Nintendo's exclusives are always a driving force behind their system sales. That and the whole handheld/not hybrid thing are what's working, not to mention the fact that the Ps4/Xbox One hype has cooled down compared to years prior.
Still, I wouldn't have expected the Switch to potentially end up being Nintedo's best selling console (bar the Wii) a year ago.
- +1
Yeah exactly Strider the games are what it's all about, just shows the strength of the Nintendo brand though, both in the hardware naming and iconic characters like Mario and Zelda, it's fantastic.
Qwark, I mean in terms of actual design and features, it would take a lot more work to get your home PC into a PS4 casing than a Switch... from an Nvidia shield, it's basically just an increase in RAM and adding active cooling to the TegraX1 models.
- +1
Now that's a terrible simplification, you are excluding the fact that is a hybrid, the detachable controllers and most important, the high quality exclusives.
- +8
ignoring the fact that I mention the games in the comment and the fact that the Shield has a 1.4a hdmi port on it while can be directly played on a TV, you are correct I have left out the detachable controllers which you can also use with the Shield.
Dear me was the Shields features that unknown by people who are meant to be knowledgeable gamers? Nvidia really failed to get that system the awareness it deserved.
- +2
By saying "sprinkle some games on it"you are almost downgrading the importance big exclusive had in this success, Shield may have HDMI conection for TV but is not desgined or sold as an hybrid, Switch is, the design of the dock makes the transition very easy and the games usually have improvements when docked, that didn't happened with the Shield, and no, Shield din't had the kind of detachable controllers Switch has included, they weren't 2 independent controllers that could be used as 2 independents gamepads for multiplayer. You are making a huge simplification.
- 0
Wait a minute... you say that the Switch does have a HDMI port on it... but isn't designed as a hybrid? what do you imagine the HDMI port is on it for?
And the shield doesn't have Joy con style controllers, but it does have its own controller which is fashioned like the X360 for games, you can also have multiples of them connected for multiplayer in games which support it.
I'm sort of lost here, your point is that Nvidia didn't market the Shield as a Hybrid console and Nintendo did, that is more or less what I'm saying in the first post, sorry if it doesn't come across like that, but the hardware of both the Shield and Switch is very close to each other it's just the way it's presented to the customer is different and as a Nintendo machine with massive backing of AAA games and TV advertising it worked where Nvidia just put it out basically to die as a fancy toy but with no direction.
I'm not trying to knock the Switch or what Nintendo have done with it, if that was what you picked up from my comment I'm sorry it was poorly worded.
- +1
Dunno why some of you guys are hating on what he said. Nvidia Shield was a flop, no doubt about that, yet Nintendo managed to make a similar system with the same chipset and make it sell very well. It's impressive for sure.
- +1
I think it's just possible to read my comment as "stick a Nintendo logo on it and people will buy it" in the same way that Patcher said a few years ago regarding the DS, but that was absolutely not what I meant.
Just meant that while Nvidia made a great chipset and piece of hardware in the shield, they clearly had no idea how to market the actual device in the same way that Nintendo did... or how to make amazing software for it like BoTW, MK, Splatoon 2 and now Mario Odyssey.
- 0
In that case the concept of console is crazy as it would mean that people actually buy some kind of dedicated hardware, mainly, to play certain video games. Crazy, right?
- +1
