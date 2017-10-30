Nintendo Increases Switch Forecast to 14 Million Units for Current Fiscal Year - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo. The gaming giant has increased its forecast for the console from 10 million units shipped to 14 million units for the current fiscal year.

Shipments for the console reached 7.63 million units as of September 30.

Super Mario Odyssey became the biggest launch for the Switch in the UK, easily beating first week sales of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

