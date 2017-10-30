Assassin’s Creed Origins Beats Super Mario Odyssey to Top UK Charts - News

Assassin’s Creed Origins beat out Super Mario Odyssey to top the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending October 28. Sales for Assassin’s Creed Origins are about even with 2015's Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

Super Mario Odyssey debuted in second and easily beat the first week sales of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to become the biggest launch for the Switch in the UK. It also sold better than every Wii U did at launch.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Assassin’s Creed Origins Super Mario Odyssey FIFA 18 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Gran Turismo: Sport Grand Theft Auto V Destiny 2 South Park: The Fractured But Whole Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor WWE 2K18

