Assassin’s Creed Origins Beats Super Mario Odyssey to Top UK Charts

Assassin’s Creed Origins beat out Super Mario Odyssey to top the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending October 28. Sales for Assassin’s Creed Origins are about even with 2015's Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.
Super Mario Odyssey debuted in second and easily beat the first week sales of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to become the biggest launch for the Switch in the UK. It also sold better than every Wii U did at launch.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Super Mario Odyssey
- FIFA 18
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Gran Turismo: Sport
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Destiny 2
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor
- WWE 2K18
Good to see AC being rewarded its a big leap up for the franchise the year off did the game good and the RPG mechanics and storytelling is a much needed improvement.
Maybe, just maybe, it happened because AC Origins was released on 3 different platforms with an install base multiple times larger than Switch's. And Europe doesn't like Nintendo that much outside of France.
This is UK not the whole Europe, UK is a bad market for Nintendo, France and Germany are much better.
I don't think anyone doubts that. Odyssey beat any AC Origins individual version, but combined they outsold Mario. Anyway, the fact that Odyssey put up a fight for the 1st place in the UK is already a good sign. Nintendo games don't sell that well over there.
EUROpe, why would you do this?
Europe? This is only UK being UK
