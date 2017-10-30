Nintendo: Switch Shipments Top 7.63 Million Units, 3DS Hits 68.98 Million Units - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced it has shipped 7.63 million units of the Switch as of September 30, 2017. That would put hardware shipments at 2.9 million units in the second quarter and software figures at 13.98 million units for the quarter.

3DS shipment figures are now at 68.98 million units and software figures at 343.07 million units. Hardware shipments were at 1.91 million units in the second quarter.

Here is a list of the release software figures:

Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 4.70 million Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 4.42 million Splatoon 2 – 3.61 million 1-2-Switch – 1.37 million Arms – 1.35 million

3DS

Pokemon X / Pokemon Y – 16.20 million Mario Kart 7 – 15.95 million Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon – 15.91 million Pokemon Omega Ruby / Pokemon Alpha Sapphire – 13.85 million New Super Mario Bros. 2 – 11.73 million

Wii U

Mario Kart 8 – 8.38 million New Super Mario Bros. U – 5.73 million Super Mario 3D World – 5.70 million Super Smash Bros. for Wii U – 5.26 million Nintendo Land – 5.18 million

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

