Nintendo: Switch Shipments Top 7.63 Million Units, 3DS Hits 68.98 Million Units - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 1,375 Views
Nintendo announced it has shipped 7.63 million units of the Switch as of September 30, 2017. That would put hardware shipments at 2.9 million units in the second quarter and software figures at 13.98 million units for the quarter.
3DS shipment figures are now at 68.98 million units and software figures at 343.07 million units. Hardware shipments were at 1.91 million units in the second quarter.
Here is a list of the release software figures:
Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 4.70 million
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 4.42 million
- Splatoon 2 – 3.61 million
- 1-2-Switch – 1.37 million
- Arms – 1.35 million
3DS
- Pokemon X / Pokemon Y – 16.20 million
- Mario Kart 7 – 15.95 million
- Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon – 15.91 million
- Pokemon Omega Ruby / Pokemon Alpha Sapphire – 13.85 million
- New Super Mario Bros. 2 – 11.73 million
Wii U
- Mario Kart 8 – 8.38 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U – 5.73 million
- Super Mario 3D World – 5.70 million
- Super Smash Bros. for Wii U – 5.26 million
- Nintendo Land – 5.18 million
"Switch will be dead on arrival."
"WiiU 2.0"
At this rate, the Switch is surely going to outsell the WiiU's lifetime numbers in barely a year. Fantastic numbers for a console so many considered doomed from the start.
By the end of the year i think the switch will be able to ship 10 million units
Easily. It sold almost 3 mio. from July - September. We can expect that it sells around 5 million from October - December. So 12 million by the end of the year is possible.
*gladly plays the world clear music from Donkey Kong Country* ^^
Based on the VGChartz numbers, they have to sell 1.2 million in the next three weeks.
Unit sales means Shipments ?
When it is selling out as soon as they hit store shelves, yes it does. =P
