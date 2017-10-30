Sonic Series Tops 360 Million Units Sold, Persona Series Tops 8.5 Million Units Sold - News

/ 562 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Sega in its annual report announced total sales for the Persona franchise have topped 8.5 million units and total sales for the Sonic franchise have topped 360 million units.





Here are more sales figures from Sega:

Megami Tensei series (Launched 1987) – Approx. 7.2 million units across 28 total editions (packaged and digital total)

Persona series (Launched 1996) – Approx. 8.5 million units across 13 total editions (packaged and digital total)

Etrian Odyssey series (Launched 2007) – Approx. 1.8 million units across nine total editions (packaged and digital total)

Sonic the Hedgehog series (Launched 1991) – Approx. 360 million units / downloads (packaged and digital total)

Puyo Puyo series (Launched 1991, Sales Account for after 1998) – Approx. 25 million units / downloads / IDs (packaged and digital, AM-registered ID total (total for registrations after IP acquisition))

Yakuza series (Launched 2005) – Approx. 10.5 million units / downloads across 75 total editions (packaged and digital total)

Aladdin series (Launched 1989) – Approx. 570,000 units across 14 total editions (pachislot and pachinko machine and amusement machine total)

Beast King series (Launched 2001) – Approx. 490,000 units across 15 total editions (pachislot and pachinko machine and amusement machine total)

Phantasy Star series (Launched 1987) – Approx. 4.5 million Phantasy Star Online 2 IDs (cumulative total for registered IDs)

Chain Chronicle series (Launched 2013) – Approx. 10 million downloads across two total editions (packaged and digital total)

Sega feat. Hatsune Miku Project series (Launched 2009) – Approx. 5.5 million units / downloads across 52 total editions (packaged and digital total)

Hokuto no Ken series (Launched 2002) – Approx. 2.74 million units (pachislot and pachinko machine and amusement machine total)

Souten-no-Ken series (Launched 2009) – Approx. 440,000 units (pachislot and pachinko machine total)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles