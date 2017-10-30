Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy Coming to PC on November 10 - News

/ 261 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

THQ Nordic announced Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy is coming to Windows PC on November 10 for $14.99 / €14.99 / £13.99. The game first launched for the PlayStation 2, GameCube, and Xbox in 2003.

Here is an overview of the game:

Sphinx and The Cursed Mummy is an original third-person action-adventure inspired by the mythology of ancient Egypt. Travelling the world via magical portals to foil the evil plans of Set. Sphinx’s Journey will require all his wits, agility, and special powers. He will also rely on his reluctant hero friend, The Mummy, to help when being inconspicuous is the only solution. By finding the stolen magical crowns of Egypt, Sphinx can stop Set and save the world.

Key Features:

Use Sphinx’s skill with weapons to face deadly mythical monsters — and transform to a winged lion.

Take control the Mummy when strength & combat skills aren’t needed — use Mummy’s stealth abilities to avoid enemies.

Interact with hundreds of unique and imaginative creatures, enemies and allies.

Fantastic graphics bring this mythical world based on Egyptian legends to life.

List of Updates:

Support for arbitrary resolutions and widescreen (HD, 4K and beyond), native multi-sampling anti-aliasing (MSAA) and anisotropic filtering (AF) for crisp details at 60 frames per second.

Rewritten 3D graphics engine in portable and modern OpenGL 3+, based on the original Xbox and PlayStation 2 versions, supporting volumetric soft particles.

Rewritten audio subsystem for cross-platform reverb and realistic distance scaling, together with stereo, 5.1, 6.1, 7.1 and HRTF sound output thanks to the new OpenAL Soft back-end.

Optional support for Xbox-style controllers with force feedback.

Plug-and-play; the player can switch between mouse/keyboard and controller during gameplay at any given time.

Full keyboard and mouse support. Added support to the interface so that buttons can be clicked and lists can be scrolled.

The camera can be controlled with the mouse.

The game is based on the PAL version of the original game, fixing the notorious savegame bug of the NTSC version.

Fixed several graphical and collision-related issues that weren’t previously visible at lower screen resolutions.

Restored HD textures, carefully repainted several GUI elements to remove pillar-boxing and cover the widescreen areas while respecting and following the original artwork.

No GUI or HUD stretching.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles