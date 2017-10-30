Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory Gets TV Spot - News

/ 202 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the first TV spot for Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory.



View it below:

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on December 14 and in North America and Europe on January 19, 2018.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles