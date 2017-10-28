PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Japan Lifetime Sales – August 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 1,050 Views
Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Japan’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.
Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch in Japan for August 2017 shows the lead the PlayStation 4 currently has. However, the Switch has closed the gap consistently since it released in March.
The PlayStation 4 has sold 5.22 million units lifetime, the Switch 1.53 million units, and the Xbox One 81,479 units.
Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 has a 76 percent market share, the Switch sits at 22 percent, and the Xbox One just one percent.
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 5,217,234
Switch Total Sales: 1,531,476
Xbox One Total Sales: 81,479
When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are up. The PlayStation 4 is up 95,526 units and the Xbox One is down 168 units.
The Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 84,253 units and the Xbox One by 238,197. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 153,944.
Looking at market share for the month, the Switch managed to achieve 61 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 39 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One less than one percent.
PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 154,293
Switch Monthly Sales: 238,546
Xbox One Monthly Sales: 349
Why is MS even talking about trying in Japan?
At this rate it is going to take a while before Switch overtakes PS4 in Japan. Especially with Monster Hunter, Kingdom Hearts 3 and Final Fantasy 7 remake releasing for PS4.
I think the PS4 is going to do even better in Japan next year, at least for the start of it with it getting Monster Hunter World in 2018. Switch sales will probably be doing 3DS numbers if the right games or released, or maybe if they just manage to produce that amount of stock. Also does anyone know why Xbox One sales are so low compared to how the Xbox 360 did. It did bad too but compared to this, 1.66 million in Japan seems pretty impressive. What went different?
I'm guessing lack of communication from Xbox to Japanese devs. I remember the director of Final Fantasy XV saying ''Oh, that looks cool. What is that?'' to the Xbox One X. And yes, that's the first time he saw the console. Unbelievable. While the trip to Japan by Phil is good, it's kind of too late now. We're slowly entering a cycle where new consoles will probably be talked about in a year or two. While Microsoft is trying to market the console in Japan, they don't really offer much software wise. I've been to Japan last year and surprisingly saw a few ads here and there for Xbox One. There was a huge Xbox One sign above the Square Enix cafe in Akihabara. Still, I don't know how it manages to sell like 100 consoles each week, with all that advertising. I guess games matter that much.
