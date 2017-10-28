New PlayStation Releases This Week - Call of Duty: WWII - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 10 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

.Hack//G.U. Last Recode, PS4 — Digital, Retail

8-Bit Adventure Anthology: Volume I, PS4 — Digital

Ben 10, PS4 — Digital

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Call of Duty: WWII, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Pox Nora, PS Vita — Digital

Rabi-Ribi, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

Sokoban Next, PS Vita — Digital

Spintires: MudRunner, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Steven Universe: Save the Light, PS4 — Digital

