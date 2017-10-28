Metal Gear Solid V, Halo Wars and More Coming to Xbox Game Pass Next Week - News

/ 115 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has announced seven new games will be added to Xbox Game Pass next week on November 1.

Here is the complete list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass on November 1:

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

Halo Wars Definitive Edition

Resident Evil HD

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

The World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap

Mega Man 9

Sky Force Anniversary

Xbox Game Pass costs $9.99 per month and features over 100 games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles