Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection Gets Ragna Trailer - News

/ 124 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

XSEED Games has released a new trailer for Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection that introduces Ragna Valentine.



View it below:

Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection will launch for Windows PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on October 31 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles