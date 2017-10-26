Super Mario Odyssey Gameplay Videos Released - News

posted 7 hours ago

Now that the review embargo for Super Mario Odyssey has been lifted several gaming websites have released gameplay videos for the game.

Super Mario Odyssey will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 27.

