November Games with Gold Announced

posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for November 2017. Two Xbox Ones game and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month, and all of the Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One.

The Games with Gold for November are:

Trackmania Turbo ($39.99 ERP): Available November 1 to 30 on Xbox One

Tales from the Borderlands ($14.99 ERP): Available November 16 to December 15 on Xbox One

Nights into Dreams… ($9.99 ERP): Available November 1 to 15 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Deadfall Adventure ($39.99 ERP): Available November 16 to 30 on Xbox One and Xbox 360

Here is an overview of the games:

Trackmania Turbo

Do you have what it takes to post the fastest lap time? With four gorgeous environments, multiple difficulty levels and 200 tracks, there’s a ton to see and do. There’s also the unique Double Driver mode in which two players control the same car! And let’s not forget the excellent soundtrack that reacts to your driving style.

Tales from the Borderlands

Play all five episodes in this hugely entertaining comedy adventure taking place in the Borderlands universe. Play as both Rhys, a cyber-enhanced dope, and Fiona, an ambitious con-woman, who are thrown together by fate as unlikely partners in their quest for incredible riches. Naturally, plenty of complications like bad guys, gang warfare, betrayal, revenge, explosions (so many explosions) stand between you and riches you can only imagine.

Nights into Dreams

The renowned classic platformer Nights into Dreams returns to Xbox! Save the land of Nightopia from Wizeman the Wicked by gathering orbs to unlock stolen emotions and battle his powerful minions. With enhanced graphics, leaderboards, and levels from Christmas Nights, this beloved title is better than ever.

Deadfall Adventures

Become an adventurer, travel the world, and hunt for treasure in Deadfall Adventures. The year is 1938, and you’re James Lee Quatermain, son of the renowned adventurer, escorting Agent Jennifer Goodwin to recover an ancient artifact in an Egyptian temple. In this first-person action-adventure game, immerse yourself in the lost world of Mayan ruins, forbidden cities and the deserts of Egypt.

