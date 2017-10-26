Physics Platformer Epic Loon Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 314 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Ukuza announced it will publish Macrales Studio and Shibuya Productions’ four player physics platformer Epic Loon for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in Q1 2018.

Here is a teaser of the game:

Here is a synopsis on the game:

Here’s an overview of the game:

At its heart, Epic Loon is a tribute to classic sci-fi and horror movies, with a plot that will take players through several familiar but unique iterations of famous films. They will do so as a cast of aliens hellbent on revenge for being awakened in the seemingly otherworldly VHS-cleaning tape they called home by “Joe,” the couch potato who has dared to disturb them from their slumber. Vampires, dinosaurs, aliens and more await players at every turn as they take over Joe’s famously large collection of movies. They will be able to play in co-op story mode, as well as “Battle Mode,” a race-style version of the game.

Key Features:

A retro couch party game experience.

A tribute to the beloved movies of the 80-90’s : Godzilla, Nosferatu, Jurrasic Park, Alien… You’ll play in parodies of famous movies of the 80-90’s, in scenes that it’s possible to recognize if you’re a movie fan.

A user friendly gameplay, simple to learn but with a real challenge for every type of players thanks to the different games mode : Story, Speedrun, Hardcore and Battle.

More than 350 levels to master.

An original soundtrack composed by the famous Rococo core band, Pryapisme.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles