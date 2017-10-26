Warner Bros. Takes Over Rocket League Retail Rights - News

Psyonix announced Warner Bros. has taken over retail distribution rights for Rocket League from 505 Games.



"Rocket League has such wide appeal across all audiences, it's no wonder the game is such a huge success," said Kevin Kebodeaux, Senior Vice President, Sales, Americas, Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. "We're very excited to be working with Psyonix to bring the game to retailers across the globe."

Jeremy Dunham, Vice President, Publishing at Psyonix added, "Warner Bros. has already proven to be a great partner. We first collaborated on Batman v Superman DLC for Rocket League in early 2016 and we have continued to be impressed with the team's knowledge, professionalism, reach and enthusiasm for video games. They are the ideal partner to help us push Rocket League to another level at retail."

Thanks GamesIndustry.

