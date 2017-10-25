Destiny 2 Sells an Estimated 1.92 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 488 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The online multiplayer first person shooter from Activision and Bungie - Destiny 2 - sold 1,915,383 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 9.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 1,266,571 units sold (66%), compared to 648,812 units sold on the Xbox One (34%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 853,137 units sold (45%), compared to 673,860 units sold in the US (35%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 174,967 units in the UK, 100,210 units in Germany, and 100,002 units in France.

Compared to the original Destiny sales are down considerably. Destiny across all platforms sold 4,304,393 units in its first week in September 2014, according to our estimates. Breaking it down by platform, sales for the PlayStation 4 version of Destiny 2 are down 40 percent compared to the original and down by 49 percent for the Xbox One version. The original did also launch on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. However, the install base of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are much higher than it was in September 2014.

Destiny 2 released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on September 6. It released later on Windows PC on Octber 24.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles