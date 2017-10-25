Knack 2 Sells an Estimated 67,000 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 4 hours ago / 731 Views
The action platformer game from Sony Interactive Entertainment - Knack 2- sold 67,494 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 9.
Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 33,129 units sold (49%), compared to 21,538 units sold in the US (32%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 6,501 units in the UK, 6,211 units in Germany, and 4,212 units in France.
Knack 2 released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on September 5 and in Europe on September 6.
vgdunkey alone sold half of all those copies.
Clearly forgot 3 zero's at the end. Nice try
I mean I was expecting it to sell worse than the first anyway since the first was both a launch title and bundled at one point too... wonder if it'll cross 500k or make enough money to warrant a sequel, lol. Doubt we'll get one, but hey, this was a surprise in the first place!
Kindof sad considering the first sold significantly better, despite its poor critical reception. This one, while by no means an amazing game, was still a huge improvement over the first and far from a bad game. Linear platformers just aren’t what sells these days.
I got it digitally. That may a lot of improvements over the first one.
i think this excuse doesnt work for this game, the first was bad and people are afraid to buy the second one
- 0
In other news an estimated 67 thousand people have good taste in videogames :)
