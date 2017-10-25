Knack 2 Sells an Estimated 67,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

The action platformer game from Sony Interactive Entertainment - Knack 2- sold 67,494 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending September 9.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 33,129 units sold (49%), compared to 21,538 units sold in the US (32%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 6,501 units in the UK, 6,211 units in Germany, and 4,212 units in France.

Knack 2 released for the PlayStation 4 in North America on September 5 and in Europe on September 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

