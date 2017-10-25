Microsoft Discontinues the Kinect - News

posted 4 hours ago

An era has come to an end as Microsoft has stopped production of the Kinect for the Xbox One, according to Alex Kipman, creator of the Kinect, and Matthew Lapsen, GM of Xbox Devices Marketing who spoke with Co.Design.

Once existing stock sells out the only one to purchase a Kinect will be through preowned units.

"You know, we’re all at the whim of capital," said Golan Levin, director of the esteemed Studio for Creative Inquiry at CMU. "And there’s no expectation that Microsoft should do something that doesn’t support their bottom line.

"But this is one of those times I’m sad to hear that a tool which is used for so many different applications, and is so ubiquitous, and has served crucially as a platform for so much creative experimentation, cultural progress, and secondary innovation, in so many different fields, isn’t supporting their core business.

"Someone has made the decision that there aren’t enough games being sold that use it and it’s a shame."

The original Kinect launched for the Xbox 360 in November 2010 and quickly became a success for the industry giant. Kinect Adventures! was a pack-in game for the peripheral and has sold over 21 million units according to VGChartz estimates.

An improved version of the Kinect would come with the Xbox One at launch in November 2013. However, that raised the price of the Xbox One at launch to $499, while the PlayStation 4 launched at $399 during the same month. Overtime the number of games released on the Kinect dropped and Microsoft would eventually sell the Xbox One without the Kinect.

