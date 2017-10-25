Final Fantasy Dimensions II Headed West on November 1 - News

Square Enix announced it will release Final Fantasy Dimensions II for iOS and Android in North America and Europe on November 1.



Exciting news for mobile players - Final Fantasy Dimensions II is coming to iOS and Android next Wednesday, 11/1! https://t.co/fTVU1S9vId — SquareEnixUSAðŸŽƒ (@SquareEnixUSA) October 25, 2017

The RPG was first released in Japan in February 2015.



