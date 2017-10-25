Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Gets Halloween Trailer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 5 hours ago / 390 Views
Accolade has released a Halloween trailer for Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back.
View it below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Our favorite Bobcat is making a triumphant return 20 years after virtually disappearing from the world stage (Nintendo 64 / PlayStation). Yes, that’s right, Bubsy is back and starring in an all new adventure, Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back! Yep, those no good, yarn stealing always annoying intergalactic trolls, the Woolies, are up to their no good ways once again! They’ve stolen Bubsy’ s most prized possession, the Golden Fleece. Now Bubsy is on a one Bobcat mission taking on Woolies, Bumble Bees, Sharks, and UFO’s to collect an insane amount of yarn balls and bring his Holy Grail of Wool home. 2D, or not 2D? Bubsy thinks 3D is so 1998 that he’s going back to the 2D well with a huge assist with his good friends at Black Forest for 14 rip roaring levels of side scrolling action. Watch Bubsy glide like a bat, jump like a jack rabbit, bounce like a red rubber ball and run, run, Bubsy run. This is the Bubsy adventure you were born to play.
Key Features:
- Lookin’ Good Bubsy! – Classic 2.5D action with beautiful 3D characters and lush environments.
- High Score Bobcat! – Local and global leaderboards. Compete for high scores with your friends and the world.
- Fast Action! – Jump, glide, and pounce through 14 levels of thrill, excitement, and yarn.
- Treasure! – Unlock treasures, powers, and extra lives to create all-time high scores.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I mean, it looks ok. Price would be nice.
Not sure alienating Sonic fans like that is wise. Bubsy is such an obscure and niche franchise they could have instead tried to win over Sonic fans to help it sell *shrugs* Will be funny watching Sonic Forces destroy it this Holiday.
Dont exagerate, it's just humor. I'm a Sonic fan and i found it funny.
- 0
lol! Stab at Sonic there.
wait, did they get permissiom from sega to use sanic like this?
His voice is annoying....
Seriously, I want to play as the villians to hit him and shut him up.
- 0
Looks like the exact same trailer than 1 month ago... And apparently Europe can go screw themselves if they want to play it. Thanks...
Bubsy looks fucking creepy ...
Well, that was akward.
8 Comments