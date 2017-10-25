Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Gets Halloween Trailer - News

Accolade has released a Halloween trailer for Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back.



Here is an overview of the game:

Our favorite Bobcat is making a triumphant return 20 years after virtually disappearing from the world stage (Nintendo 64 / PlayStation). Yes, that’s right, Bubsy is back and starring in an all new adventure, Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back! Yep, those no good, yarn stealing always annoying intergalactic trolls, the Woolies, are up to their no good ways once again! They’ve stolen Bubsy’ s most prized possession, the Golden Fleece. Now Bubsy is on a one Bobcat mission taking on Woolies, Bumble Bees, Sharks, and UFO’s to collect an insane amount of yarn balls and bring his Holy Grail of Wool home. 2D, or not 2D? Bubsy thinks 3D is so 1998 that he’s going back to the 2D well with a huge assist with his good friends at Black Forest for 14 rip roaring levels of side scrolling action. Watch Bubsy glide like a bat, jump like a jack rabbit, bounce like a red rubber ball and run, run, Bubsy run. This is the Bubsy adventure you were born to play.

Key Features:

Lookin’ Good Bubsy! – Classic 2.5D action with beautiful 3D characters and lush environments.

– Classic 2.5D action with beautiful 3D characters and lush environments. High Score Bobcat! – Local and global leaderboards. Compete for high scores with your friends and the world.

– Local and global leaderboards. Compete for high scores with your friends and the world. Fast Action! – Jump, glide, and pounce through 14 levels of thrill, excitement, and yarn.

– Jump, glide, and pounce through 14 levels of thrill, excitement, and yarn. Treasure! – Unlock treasures, powers, and extra lives to create all-time high scores.

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam and GOG on October 31.



