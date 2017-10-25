Max: The Curse of Brotherhood Launches for PS4 on November 10 - News

Wired Productions announced Max: The Curse of Brotherhood will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 10.

Combining traditional platforming with stunningly beautiful puzzle play, Max: The Curse of Brotherhood will take you on a cinematic fairy-tale adventure. When Max wishes for his annoying little brother to be whisked away he gets more than he bargained for… Armed with only his trusty Magic Marker, Max must journey to a hostile and unforgiving world to rescue his kidnapped kid brother, Felix. Draw your way through lantern-lit bogs, ancient temples and lush-green-forests, as you take on Mustacho’s henchmen. Use the marker to overwhelm your enemies, define new pathways and protect you on your quest. Do not waiver. Unleash the power of the Marker, find your way through a frightening and fantastical world and take down the evil Lord Mustacho.

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood is available for the Xbox One, Xbox One 360and Windows PC.

