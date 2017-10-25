Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet launches February 23 in the West - News

Bandai Namco announced Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe on February 23, 2018.

View the release date trailer below:





Here are details on the game:

The user’s avatar will be gifted by the ArFA-Sys with this special weapon. It enables 3D movements around the environment allowing the player to throw a light wire and reach higher areas of the map, getting closer to enemies reaching a better shooting position or to hit flying opponents. Bounty Player: In offline mode, besides enemies, some NPC will appear and challenge the player. They can appear in group of 4 or alone and defeating them will guarantee more rewards and a thrilling experience.

In offline mode, besides enemies, some NPC will appear and challenge the player. They can appear in group of 4 or alone and defeating them will guarantee more rewards and a thrilling experience. 4-Player Party: The player will have the chance to face the entirely solo experience by himself or go to up 4 party members. In party mode the player won’t direct control the members but will have the chance to set specific actions and behaviors.

The player will have the chance to face the entirely solo experience by himself or go to up 4 party members. In party mode the player won’t direct control the members but will have the chance to set specific actions and behaviors. New Characters: Besides Kirito, Asuna and Sinon new characters will join the crew like Yuuki, Strea, LLenn and Pitohui, both from Alternative Online Gun Gale.

Besides Kirito, Asuna and Sinon new characters will join the crew like Yuuki, Strea, LLenn and Pitohui, both from Alternative Online Gun Gale. GC Events: During the game some special actions can trigger special party events to discover more about the characters’ life.

