Gran Turismo Sport Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

/ 552 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Gran Turismo Sport debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 150,286 units, according to Media Create for the week ending October 22.

City Shrouded in Shadow (PS4) debuted in second with sales of 48,935 units. The Evil Within 2 (PS4) debuted in third with sales of 42,941 units.

The PS4 was the best-selling platform with sales 31,278 units. The Switch sold 31,092 units, the 3DS sold 16,198 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,535 units. The Xbox One sold 69 units, the PS3 sold 50 units and the Wii U sold 40 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (Limited Edition Included) (SIE, 10/19/17) – 150,286 (New) [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow (Bandai Namco, 10/19/17) – 48,935 (New) [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks, 10/19/17) – 42,941 (New) [PS4] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix, 10/19/17) – 42,092 (New) [PSV] Uta no Prince-sama: Amazing Aria & Sweet Serenade Love (Broccoli, 10/19/17) – 19,904 (New) [PSV] Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (Square Enix, 10/19/17) – 18,784 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 16,483 (1,249,006) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 11,142 (758,597) [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros., 10/12/17) – 8,083 (28,227) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,430 (616,383) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 5,224 (102,359) [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo, 10/05/17) – 5,092 (43,094) [PS4] FIFA 18 (Limited Editions and Bundles Included) (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 3,910 (79,701) [PS4] No Heroes Allowed! VR (SIE, 10/14/17) – 3,464 (8,925) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 2,987 (105,005) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 2,882 (183,780) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 2,814 (158,448) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,748 (256,413) [NSW] NBA 2K18 (2K Games, 10/17/17) – 2,689 (New) [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Limited Edition Included) (Falcom, 09/28/17) – 2,473 (107,772)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles