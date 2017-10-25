Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King Gets Switch Debut Trailer - News

posted 9 hours ago

FDG Entertainment has released the debut trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch version of of the open world action adventure game, Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King.



Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King is coming to the Nintendo Switch this winter. It is currently available on Windows PC via Steam.

