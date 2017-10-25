Cursed Castilla Coming to PSV on November 9 - News

/ 285 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Eastasiasoft announced it will bring the action platformer Cursed Castilla to the PlayStation Vita. It will launch on November 9.

A limited retail release includes a copy of the game, full-color instruction booklet, 56-track official soundtrack CD, 32-page “Making of” photo book, individually numbered collector’s certificate, and a collector’s box will be available exclusively at Play-Asia.com for USD $34.99. Pre-orders will open on November 1.

Here’s an overview of the game:

Cursed Castilla is an arcade action platformer full of creatures from medieval myths from Spain and the rest of Europe.

The tears of a young witch have been turned by a demon into a key that opens up a gateway for the evil in this world. The King Alfonso VI of León has gathered his loyal knights to get to Tolomera del Rey and finish the nightmare using the power of the Witch’s tears. Banish the zombies and demons that entered the Kingdom of Castile with Don Ramiro, the loyal King’s Knight, and his friends. For that, you will use a different range of weapons to defeat your enemies through the cursed lands of Tolomera, in a pure classic arcade action style.

Key Features:

Explore Tolomera del Rey in depth through to 8 game stages

Fight against 48+ types of enemies and 19 final bosses

Banish the evil invading the Kingdom with 4 different endings

Become a seasoned monster hunter with the illustrated bestiary with unlockable information about the legends featured in the game

Brag about your combat skills with 16 unlockable trophies

Yell your battle cry with songs for the original soundtrack and the remastered audio

Revive the glory of the arcade times with 10 different screen view modes

Cursed Castilla is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, and Windows PC.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles