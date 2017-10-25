Check Out 17 minutes of Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier Footage - News

IGN has released a video with the first 17 minutes of Planet of the Apes: The Last Frontier.



Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC this fall.

