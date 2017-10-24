Assassin’s Creed: Origins PC Specs Revealed - News

Ubisoft has revealed the requirements for the Windows PC version of Assassin's Creed: Origins.

View the complete specs below:

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent

Intel Core i5-2400s @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-6350 @ 3.9 GHz or equivalent Video Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270 (2048 MB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Resolution : 720p

: 720p Video Preset: Lowest

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

Intel Core i7- 3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 280X (3GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 or AMD R9 280X (3GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0 or better) RAM: 8GB

8GB Resolution: 1080p

1080p Video Preset: High

Assassin's Creed: Origins will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27.

