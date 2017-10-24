This Week's Deals With Gold - GTAV, XCOM 2, Cities Skylines

by William D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 319 Views

Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through October 31 at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT.

 

Xbox One Deals

Title Savings
GTA V 50%
Cities Skylines 25%
RBI 17 67%
Ghost Recon Wildlands Season Pass 40%
GTA V & Great White Shark Card Bundle 50%
GTA V & Whale Shark Card Bundle 60%
GTA V & Megalodon Shark Card Bundle 60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Megalodon Card 10%
2Dark 70%
Don’t Knock Twice 30%
EuroFishing 40%
EuroFishing – DLC Foundry Dock 30%
EuroFishing – DLC Manor Farm Lake 15%
EuroFishing – Seasons Pass 33%
FlatOut 4 50%
Handball 70%
Lords of the Fallen 70%
Lords of the Fallen CE 70%
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 50%
The Technomancer 75%
XCOM 2 60%
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe 60%
8Days 50%
Axiom Verge 50%
Shovel Knight:Treasure Trove 20%
Runbow DLC – Extra Val-Hue Pack 40%
Runbow DLC – Satura’s Space Adventure 40%
Spartan 40%

*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.

