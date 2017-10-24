Kingdom Hearts PS4 Collection Listed on Amazon Germany and Koch Media Store - News

Amazon Germany and Koch Media Shop Germany have listed Kingdom Hearts PS4 Collection. The Koch Media Store lists it for release on November 24.

The collection would include the following nine titles:

Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (movie)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (movie)

Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage

Kingdom Hearts χ: Back Cover (movie)

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue are available now on the PlayStation 4.

Thanks Gematsu.

