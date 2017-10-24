Kingdom Hearts PS4 Collection Listed on Amazon Germany and Koch Media Store - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 801 Views
Amazon Germany and Koch Media Shop Germany have listed Kingdom Hearts PS4 Collection. The Koch Media Store lists it for release on November 24.
The collection would include the following nine titles:
- Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
- Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (movie)
- Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix
- Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (movie)
- Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2: Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage
- Kingdom Hearts χ: Back Cover (movie)
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8: Final Chapter Prologue are available now on the PlayStation 4.
Thanks Gematsu.
The true Kingdom Hearts fix.
That is a mega collection.
Damn, wish swaure would do this for FF and DQ as well.
Knew this would happen. This is the reason why i didnt double dip and buy any KH that was currently released for PS4. The question is, will Square release another KH collection with KH3 included in the later future? O_o
No company can spend so long not releasing sequels to a game than SquEnix. Seriously. If these could be purchased individually I might buy one or 2 but not the entire collection.
If true...let the 15th anniversary domination continue!
Was totally looking at getting the KH PS4 ports just recently, may wait on this.
This collection would be THE collection.
