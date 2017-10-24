Reverie Coming to PS4 in 2018 - News

Rainbite Limited announced the Earthbound and The Legend of Zelda-inspired action adventure game, Reverie, will come to the PlayStation 4 shortly after it launches for PlayStation Vita in Q1 2018.

Both versions will be released digitally then a limited quantity physical release will follow. The physical release will include a manual, map, and physical soundtrack CD in addition to a copy of the game on disc / cartridge.

