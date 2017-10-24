Injustice 2 Coming to PC This Fall, Open Beta Begins October 25 - News

Warner Bros. will release Injustice 2 for Windows PC via Steam and the Windows Store this fall. An open beta will be available through Steam starting October 25.

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by the award-winning NetherRealm Studios, Injustice 2 features a massive roster of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains and allows players to build and power up the ultimate version of their favorite DC characters. Players can fight their way across an epic Story Mode, ever-changing Multiverse and online multiplayer guilds – all while earning rare and valuable gear to fully customize their characters.

Injustice 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

