Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory Launches January 19 in the West

Bandai Namco announced Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory will launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on January 19, 2018 in North Americas and Europe.

Confusion reigns since the collapse of the wall between the real and the digital dimensions. Digimon are now in the real world and the Hudie hacking group seems to have been informed about this chaos. How did they know? Are they involved?

Yuuko Kamishiro, the daughter of Satoru Kamishiro, the former president of Kamishiro Enterprise of EDEN who apparently killed himself. She has some doubts about her guardian Rie Kishibe as she suspects her to have some links with her father’s death and the strange events happening in the world. She decided to join the Hudie group to investigate the runaway hackers. Kyoko Kuremi, another mysterious character, is a private detective specialized in cyber-related cases, she often arrives on site before the heroes when she investigates. That’s surprising…

To help find the truth about these odd events, “Hacker’s Memory” can be collected in the main scenario and sub-quests. These “Hacker’s Memory” are full of information and data. They will be extremely useful in figuring the real agendas of different characters whilst collecting rewards!