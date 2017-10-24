Lost Sphear Gets Restore the World Trailer - News

Square Enix has released a new trailer introducing the world for the upcoming RPG, Lost Sphear, titled Restore the World.

View it below:

Lost Sphear will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on October 12 in Japan, and for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC on January 23 in North America and Europe.

