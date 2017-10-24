Horror Adventure Game Death Mark Coming to PS4, Switch - News

by, posted 17 hours ago

The latest issue of Famitsu revealed that Experience is bringing its horror adventure game Death Mark, to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Both versions will feature new elements, including high-resolution graphics, additional episode(s), and an Event Gallery.

The PlayStation 4 version will launch on January 18, 2018 in Japan, while the Switch version will launch in Japan in spring 2018.

Thanks Gematsu.

