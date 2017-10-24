Attack on Titan 2 launches Worldwide in March 2018 - News

Koei Tecmo announced Attack on Titan 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam worldwide in March 2018. In Japan, Attack on Titan 2 will not be released for Xbox One, but it will be released for the PlayStation Vita instead.

Here is an overview of the game:

Delving deeper into the series’ fascinating narrative, the game will have fans experiencing the gripping events of the anime’s second season along with versatile action gameplay, all new challenges, and a wide selection of playable characters from Attack on Titan, including some new faces from the second season! During the broadcast, Koei Tecmo introduced a selection of playable characters in Attack on Titan 2, while simultaneously unveiling the ability for players to create their own Custom Scout. They also confirmed that players will be able to play as; Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Levi, Miche Zacharias, Nanaba, Gelgar, Ymir, and Christa Lenz. Attack on Titan 2 will feature enhanced Titan movements and attacks, requiring more precise maneuvers from players. Additionally, it introduces the Monocular; allowing scouts better analyzation based on pinpointing Titan positions from afar and attack strategy utilizing their Omni-Directional Mobility Gear. Outside of their excursions, Scouts can also deepen their relationships with fellow comrades by training and preparing for battle with the new and improved Town Life gameplay. Strengthening relationships is an important element of Attack on Titan 2, providing a greater insight into the series’ cast in a way that has yet to be experienced.

