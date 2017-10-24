VVVVVV Launches for Switch November 17 - News

Nicalis announced VVVVVV will launch for Switch via the Nintendo eShop on November 17 for $9.99 / €9.99.

In VVVVVV you play as Captain Viridian, brave commander of a spaceship whose crew members are accidentally teleported to random locations in an unknown dimension. While exploring the ship and its surroundings, you can switch the polarity of gravity at any time. You can “fall up” to extricate yourself from pits and walk across the ceiling when it’s too dangerous to step on the floor. Viridian uses this ability to search for teleporters, shiny collectible trinkets and the ship’s missing crew.

VVVVVV is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Nintendo 3DS, Windows PC, iOS, and Android.

