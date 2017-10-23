PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - Aligned Sales Comparison - August 2017 Update - Sales

posted 15 hours ago

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The gap grew in favor of the combined sales PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PS3 and Xbox 360 closed the gap by 119,662 units, however, it grew by 707,662 units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 22.56 million units.

The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 46 months sold a combined 71.27 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 93.82 million units.

Gap change in latest month: 119,662 – PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

Gap change over last 12 months: 707,680 - PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Total Lead: 22,559,386 – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 71,265,202

Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 93,824,588

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

