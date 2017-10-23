PS4 and Xbox One vs PS3 and Xbox 360 - Aligned Sales Comparison - August 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 15 hours ago / 1,355 Views
This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.
The gap grew in favor of the combined sales PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when compared to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The PS3 and Xbox 360 closed the gap by 119,662 units, however, it grew by 707,662 units in the last 12 months. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One lead by a combined 22.56 million units.
The PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in their first 46 months sold a combined 71.27 million units, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 93.82 million units.
Gap change in latest month: 119,662 – PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360
Gap change over last 12 months: 707,680 - PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Total Lead: 22,559,386 – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
Total Combined PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Sales: 71,265,202
Total Combined PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Sales: 93,824,588
Add Switch.
nice to see that this gen is doing better than the previous.
Not really. In the end the 8th gen is gonna be way behind the 7th gen in total of units sold.
I still don't think that PS4+XBO can match the 160 Mio. LT sales of the PS360. Kinect and Move release month 60 and then we will have a different situation. PSVR and XBox One X don't have that much mass appeal.
Thanks PS4 for the current strong sales figures-result. The People/Player are very happy this year and 2018 is (maybe) the best Games-Year in the last 4-5 Years. Good for the games-industry and us :)
But,but,but consoles are dieing.
Who actually said this? Lol.
