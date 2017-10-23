PS4 vs Wii in Europe – VGChartz Gap Charts – August 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 15 hours ago / 1,111 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Europe:
Gap change in latest month: 41,393 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,268,211 – PS4
Total Lead: 1,636,918 – PS4
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 25,318,972
Wii Total Sales: 23,682,054
During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Wii by 41,393 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the PS4 by 1.27 million units. The PS4 currently leads by 1.64 million units.
The Wii launched in December 2006 in Europe, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 25.32 million units, while the Wii sold 23.68 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
PS4 is a freaking beast. Even now the switch, a new console, can't even outsell it worldwide. Crazy!
Uhhh...what? The PS4 is a beast, but consoles sell better their 3rd or 4th year than their first year. The Switch has outsold the PS4's peak year almost every month in North America and Japan, which is more impressive than PS4's sales this late into it's life. The gap between PS4 and Switch sales from March onward is not even that big. Both consoles are sales beasts!
- -5
Not Nintendo consoles though. The Wii peaked in its first full year in Japan, ditto for the N64 on the US, Wii-U and GC lost steam quickly as well. Their platforms tend to be more frontloaded than the competition.
- +1
My point was never about lifetime sales... so that means nothing. All I said was that the Ps4 and Switch are both beasting. I think and hope both consoles do well. Jeez... why is everyone so upset?
- -1
A good sign for the current games-industry :) Interesting article. The PS4 will break even more records, that is sure. Especially Christmas 2017 & 2018. In January alone, the jrpg-highlight Ni No Kuni 2, the biggest Monster Hunter World of all time with great graphic and Dragon Ball Fighters Z appear. Europe has a good game-taste :) Its very exciting how high the PS4 records will be.
2 Comments