Gran Turismo Sport Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - News

/ 713 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Gran Turismo Sport debuted at the top of the UK charts in its third week, according to Chart-Track for the week ending October 21. Sales are less than one third than 2010’s Gran Turismo 5.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole debuted in third with sales similar to the previous title. WWE 2K18 debuted in fourth with sales down 18 percent compared to last year.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Gran Turismo Sport - New FIFA 18 South Park: The Fractured But Whole - New WWE 2K18 - New Middle-earth: Shadow of War The Evil Within 2 Destiny 2 Grand Theft Auto V Forza Motorsport 7 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles