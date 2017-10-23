New PlayStation Releases This Week - Assassin’s Creed Origins, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 24 games in total will release this week.





Here is the full list of games:

Aer: Memories of Old, PS4 — Digital

Assassin’s Creed Origins, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Deer Hunter Reloaded, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Fishing Master, PS VR — Digital

Fort Defense North Menace, PS4 — Digital

Hidden Agenda, PS4 — Digital, Retail

The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Just Dance 2018, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Knowledge is Power, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Little Nightmares Complete Edition, PS4 — Retail

Mahjong Royal Towers, PS4 — Digital

The Mummy Demastered, PS4 — Digital

Nightmare Boy, PS4 — Digital

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Numantia, PS4 — Digital

Rapala Fishing Pro Series, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Rugby 18, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Singstar Celebration, PS4 — Retail

Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s Recut, PS4 — Digital

Stunt Kite Masters, PS VR — Digital

That’s You!, PS4 — Retail

We Sing Pop, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Yomawari: Midnight Shadows, PS4, PS Vita — Digital

