New PlayStation Releases This Week - Assassin’s Creed Origins, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 24 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
- Aer: Memories of Old, PS4 — Digital
- Assassin’s Creed Origins, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Deer Hunter Reloaded, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Fishing Master, PS VR — Digital
- Fort Defense North Menace, PS4 — Digital
- Hidden Agenda, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- The Inner World: The Last Wind Monk, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Just Dance 2018, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Knowledge is Power, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition, PS4 — Retail
- Mahjong Royal Towers, PS4 — Digital
- The Mummy Demastered, PS4 — Digital
- Nightmare Boy, PS4 — Digital
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Numantia, PS4 — Digital
- Rapala Fishing Pro Series, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Rugby 18, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Singstar Celebration, PS4 — Retail
- Slayaway Camp: The Butcher’s Recut, PS4 — Digital
- Stunt Kite Masters, PS VR — Digital
- That’s You!, PS4 — Retail
- We Sing Pop, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, PS4 — Digital, Retail
- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows, PS4, PS Vita — Digital
